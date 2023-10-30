Accused in 2016 murder of Ashley Simpson pleads guilty

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Salmon Arm woman who went missing seven years ago will at long last have some closure, with the woman’s former boyfriend pleading guilty to her murder.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell was expected to stand trial on the second degree murder of his former-girlfriend Ashley Simpson, but on Monday that process ended swiftly with an admission of guilt.

Justice Alison Beames went through the procedure with Favell, explaining that he’s giving up his rights to challenge evidence gained through 2019 Mr. Big Sting.

“You’re admitting that on April 27, 2016, on or about that date, at or near Salmon Arm, you unlawfully caused the death of Ashley Simpson, and that you either meant to kill her, or you meant to cause her bodily harm that you knew was likely to cause death and you were reckless about whether death ensued or not,” Beames asked Favell.

“Yes,” Favell said.

Beames also explained that by pleading guilty to second degree murder, Favell is accepting the sentence of life in prison, though the period when he could be eligible for parole is within 10 to 25 years.

Favell said he understood that, as well.

Sentencing has been scheduled for two days starting Feb. 13, 2024, and a pre-sentencing Gladue report was ordered.

Canadian courts can request this report, which is aimed at sentencing an Indigenous offender ahead of sentencing. Factors considered include the effects of residential schools, history in the child welfare and adoption system, poverty and living conditions, a lack of formal education, and the effects of dislocation.

It took RCMP five years to make an arrest after Simpson, who was originally from St. Catharines, Ont., disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

She and Favell lived in a trailer on a property belonging to Favell’s friend, Brent Cox, in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek.

At the time of her disappearance, Favell told Global News that he was “crushed,” and that he’d reported her missing after learning she hadn’t been in contact with her family.

He also told Global News that he and Simpson had fought over money the day she was last seen.

Upon his arrest, the Mounties told a news conference they had found Simpson’s remains in a forested area outside Salmon Arm.

Five women, including Simpson, have disappeared from the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions since 2016. Only one has been found.

RCMP have said there is no connection between Simpson’s death and the other cases, though those investigations continue.