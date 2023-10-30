Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa bans China’s WeChat, Russian-made app suite from government devices

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Ban of TikTok app on federal government devices sparks debate on security'
Ban of TikTok app on federal government devices sparks debate on security
The recent ban of the TikTok app on Canadian federal government devices has sparked conversation around security on social media. Global's Iris Dyck has the story – Mar 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chinese messaging application WeChat and the Russian-made Kaspersky suite of apps will be banned from government-issued phones starting Monday.

Treasury Board president Anita Anand said in a statement that these web apps “present an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security,” citing a determination from Ottawa’s chief information officer.

“On a mobile device, the WeChat and Kaspersky applications data collection methods provide considerable access to the device’s contents,” the Liberal government’s statement read.

WeChat is a popular messaging and payment platform developed by Tencent in China.

Click to play video: 'Erin O’Toole says he was targeted by China as Conservative Party leader'
Erin O’Toole says he was targeted by China as Conservative Party leader

Kaspersky, meanwhile, is a Russia-founded software developer that says it operates out of a holding company in the United Kingdom. The firm develops a suite of cybersecurity tools.

Story continues below advertisement

There is “no evidence that government information has been compromised” as a result of using the apps, according to the statement.

Trending Now

As of Monday, both sets of apps will be removed from government-issued mobile devices and future downloads will be blocked.

“The Government of Canada continuously works to safeguard our information systems and networks to ensure the privacy and protection of government information. We will continue to regularly monitor potential cyber threats and take immediate action when needed,” Anand said.

The announcement did not provide specific guidance to Canadian citizens in using the apps, calling such decisions a “personal choice” and deferring to guidance from the Communications Security Establishment’s Cyber Centre.

The federal government previously banned the Chinese-owned short-form video app TikTok from government devices in March, also citing privacy and security risks.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices