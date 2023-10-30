2 pedestrians struck by truck in Toronto, 1 seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two pedestrians were struck by a truck on Monday morning, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at around 10:15 a.m. near Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue.

Police said one of the pedestrians struck was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics told Global News the injured patient was a man in his 70s.

The second pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.

Police also said the driver of the truck involved remained at the scene.

