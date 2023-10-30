Menu

2 pedestrians struck by truck in Toronto, 1 seriously injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 10:59 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say two pedestrians were struck by a truck on Monday morning, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at around 10:15 a.m. near Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue.

Police said one of the pedestrians struck was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics told Global News the injured patient was a man in his 70s.

The second pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.

Police also said the driver of the truck involved remained at the scene.

