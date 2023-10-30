Police arrest man in connection with peeping Tom incidents in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a Kitchener man has turned himself in in connection with a number of peeping Tom incidents in Kitchener over the past couple of months.

Late last week, police announced that a man had been spotted peering into windows in the Meinzinger Park area of the city dating back to the end of September.

They said the man had been seen a number of times outside homes in the Barbara Crescent and Avalon Place area.

Over the weekend, police released photos of a man they were looking to identify and speak with in connection with the incidents.

Early Monday, a 50-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and trespassing by night, according to police.

They say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.