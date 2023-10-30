Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

What caused Matthew Perry’s death? More investigation needed, LA coroner says

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Fans Mourn the Loss of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry'
Fans Mourn the Loss of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry
WATCH ABOVE: Fans Mourn the Loss of 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As tributes pour in for beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, officials are still trying to determine what caused the death of the Emmy-nominated actor over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Sunday listed the cause of his death as “deferred”, saying additional investigation is required, with questions swirling around what happened to the American-Canadian actor.

Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the coroner’s record. He was 54.

An autopsy has been completed, several U.S. media outlets have reported.

“In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed,” the LA coroner’s office states on its website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54, reports say'
Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54, reports say

His body is “ready for release,” the coroner’s website states.

As the investigation continues, it may take weeks before the cause of Perry’s death is determined.

According to American media reports, including the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone, the Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday. Celebrity website TMZ was the first to report the news.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press on Saturday that officers had gone to that block “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

Story continues below advertisement

As Chandler, he played the quick-witted, insecure and neurotic roommate of LeBlanc’s Joey and a close friend of Schwimmer’s Ross.

Trending Now

Perry described himself as half-Canadian and had deep ties to some of the biggest names in Canadian politics.

He lived between Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto with his Canadian mother, Suzanne Perry, who worked as press secretary for then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau and later as a national anchor for Global News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Perry’s death in a tweet late Saturday night, calling it “shocking and saddening”.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

— With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press.

More on Entertainment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices