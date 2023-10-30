Menu

Crime

Police investigate after man shot in Kitchener over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 9:55 am
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Waterloo regional police are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in the downtown area of Kitchener.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to the area around Cameron and Weber streets at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday after it was reported that a person had been shot.

Police say officers found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers believe it was a targeted shooting and that there are no concerns for public safety.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

