Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: A homecoming for former Jets captain Blake Wheeler

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 8:41 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
ANALYSIS: A homecoming for former Jets captain Blake Wheeler - image View image in full screen

For the second time this month, it will be “homecoming” night at Canada Life Centre. But the reception for Blake Wheeler should be much different than it was for Pierre-Luc Dubois a couple of weeks ago.

There was zero surprise when Winnipeg Jets fans booed Dubois every time he touched the puck in that Oct. 17 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Dubois even had a little fun with it before the game, joking that what he’d actually be hearing was “Doob.”

Story continues below advertisement

But the circumstances of Wheeler’s exit from the franchise this past off-season were entirely different. It was a mutual parting of ways — an understanding the time had come for a complete transfer of leadership — beyond the removal of the captaincy the previous September.

Was Wheeler the perfect leader? No. Did his intense, no-nonsense approach create an air of uneasiness in the Jets room every now and then? It would be naive not to think so.

Story continues below advertisement

But regardless of his sometimes surly demeanour and demanding nature, there is no disputing Wheeler was all in — on the ice and off it.

The Wheels in Motion Ride Inside was an incredibly successful fundraiser for CancerCare Manitoba. There were numerous other charitable initiatives over the years Wheeler and his family supported, not to mention countless hospital and school visits.

Blake Wheeler gave every one of his best years as an NHL player to the Winnipeg Jets and this community. That’s the way I will think of him when he steps on the ice Monday in Winnipeg — for the very first time as an opposing player.

There will be those who strongly or perhaps mildly disagree. Understood.

But it’s my belief, or at least hope, that the majority of the 11,000 or so fans in the building Monday night will be part of a lengthy standing ovation following a genuine and most deserving tribute video to honour Wheeler’s 12 years as a member of the 2.0 Winnipeg Jets.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets aren’t going anywhere, Chipman says, amid attendance woes'
Winnipeg Jets aren’t going anywhere, Chipman says, amid attendance woes
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices