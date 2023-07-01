Former Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler and Kevin Stenlund sign with new teams

Send this page to someone via email

Blake Wheeler was an unrestricted free agent for less than an hour. The former Winnipeg Captain agreed to a one year contract for $US 800K to become a New York Ranger just one day after being bought out by the Jets.

And Kevin Stenlund didn’t last long on the market either as the ex-Jets centre signed a one-year deal for $US 1M to join the Stanley Cup runner up Florida Panthers. Winnipeg did not tender a qualifying offer to Stenlund by Friday’s 4 p.m. CT deadline, making the 6-4 and 211 pound pivot an unrestricted free agent.

Because Wheeler is over the age of 35, his deal with the Rangers features a $US 300K in maximum potential performance bonuses.

Strathclair, Manitoba’s Morgan Geekie, who was not qualified by Seattle at the deadline on Friday – signed with Boston for two years at an average annual value of $US 2M.

And veteran goalie James Reimer of Morweena, MB is now a Detroit Red Wing after inking a 1 year deal for $US 1.5M.

