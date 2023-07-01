Menu

Sports

Former Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler and Kevin Stenlund sign with new teams

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 1:14 pm
Blake Wheeler was an unrestricted free agent for less than an hour. The former Winnipeg Captain agreed to a one year contract for $US 800K to become a New York Ranger just one day after being bought out by the Jets.

And Kevin Stenlund didn’t last long on the market either as the ex-Jets centre signed a one-year deal for $US 1M to join the Stanley Cup runner up Florida Panthers. Winnipeg did not tender a qualifying offer to Stenlund by Friday’s 4 p.m. CT deadline, making the 6-4 and 211 pound pivot an unrestricted free agent.

Because Wheeler is over the age of 35, his deal with the Rangers features a $US 300K in maximum potential performance bonuses.

Strathclair, Manitoba’s Morgan Geekie, who was not qualified by Seattle at the deadline on Friday – signed with Boston for two years at an average annual value of $US 2M.

And veteran goalie James Reimer of Morweena, MB is now a Detroit Red Wing after inking a 1 year deal for $US 1.5M.

— More to come…

Winnipeg Sports Winnipeg Jets florida panthers Blake Wheeler NHL Free Agency NY Rangers Kevin Stenlund Morgan Geekie Bostron Bruins

