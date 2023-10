See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday morning.

Police said it happened just before 7 a.m. near Southdown Road and Truscott Drive.

Paramedics told Global News they took a patient to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Road closures are in place due to the collision and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

UPDATE:

-Road Closure: S/B Southdown Rd @ Truscott Rd and N/B Southdown Rd @ Bromsgrove Rd

-Please use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 30, 2023