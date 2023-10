Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after an assault at a Transcona gas station Friday night.

Police were called to the Petro-Canada on Pandora Avenue West, responding to reports of an assault with a weapon.

A man in his 50’s was taken to hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Police on scene were focusing on a Dodge RAM SUV with flashing lights.

The investigation continues.