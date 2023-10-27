Canada will match donations up to $10M to Gaza humanitarian fund

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government announced Friday that it will be matching contributions made to the Humanitarian Coalition’s Gaza Humanitarian Emergency Appeal.

In a statement, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says that every donation, retroactive to Oct. 7 – the day Hamas attacked Israel — until Nov. 12, 2023, will be matched by Ottawa up to $10 million.

“Canadians believe in helping others in times of need. And as a government, we know we have more to do to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank,” Hussen said in a statement.

“This is why we are joining forces with Canadians in supporting our partners on the ground that are providing urgent, life-saving assistance to those most severely impacted by this humanitarian crisis.”

The Humanitarian Coalition is an aid organization made up of 12 non-governmental bodies including World Vision, Save the Children and Oxfam Canada.

After Nov. 12, the Humanitarian Coalition will receive the matching funds from the government and then distribute that money to their member organizations.

This is not new aid money. The government says it will come from the already allocated $50 million for humanitarian assistance in the region, which was announced on Oct. 21.

Canada has already allocated $10 million from this fund to organizations like the Canadian Red Cross, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

Hamas is listed as a terrorist entity in Canada, so it is illegal under Canadian law for any of this money to make its way to that group.

Global Affairs Canada stresses they have robust safeguards in place to ensure these funds for essentials like food, water and medicine end up with civilians.