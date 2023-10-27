Window smashed as suspect driver shoots at moving vehicle near Pattullo Bridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

An extremely alarming report of a seemingly unhinged road rage incident, that involved gunshots, is being investigated by New Westminster police.

Police said they were contacted by a driver who was shot at by another driver after crossing over the Pattullo Bridge.

On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., the driver said he had just crossed over into New Westminster and was driving on McBride Boulevard, when a neighbouring black, two-door Infiniti pulled up alongside him.

He said the driver then shouted at him before brandishing a black handgun and shooting numerous times at his vehicle, which resulted in a broken passenger window.

New Westminster police are calling it an assault with a weapon in traffic and have turned to the public in hopes of advancing the investigation.

“Using a weapon against another driver in traffic is reaching the heights of irresponsible and reckless behaviour,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “

“You’re exposing other drivers and families to grave injury or worse. We’re now asking the public to help us in our investigation by passing along any relevant dashcam footage.”

Police said the gun may be a pellet gun, but investigators are unsure at this time.

The suspect is described by police as a man with short hair wearing a white shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information, including any video footage, is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.