Crime

Police looking for Peeping Tom who’s been prowling in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 4:17 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to reach out.
A Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to reach out. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a Peeping Tom who has been spotted peering into windows in Kitchener, Ont., over the past couple of months.

The man has been seen several times outside homes around Barbara Crescent and Avalon Place in the Meinzinger Park area of the city.

Police say sightings of the prowler date back to the end of September.

They are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call 519-570-9777, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

