Economy

Shaping Saskatchewan: Prabha Ramaswamy

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 7:10 pm
Shaping Saskatchewan: Prabha Ramaswamy
WATCH: Prabha Ramaswamy has been involved in business for several years and emphasizes the importance of business in our everyday lives. Via — Moises Canales-Lavigne
“We must invest in our businesses because that’s what drives everything in this province.”

That, from Prabha Ramaswamy, CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, who says we can’t stand on the sidelines and ask for change, you “need to be in the battlefield.”

Ramaswamy has been involved in business for several years and emphasizes the importance of business in our everyday lives.

“I’m passionate about the business community because that’s what drives our economy,” Ramaswamy said, adding that activity allows is the foundation of prosperity and a good quality of life.

Ramaswamy began her career in 2007 as the CEO for the Certified General Accountants Association of Saskatchewan.

She said organziation helped lead the country in the unification of the accounting profession, noting that at the time there were three accounting designations that had competed with each other for almost 30 years.

Ramaswamy moved on in 2014 to become the CEO of what was then known as the Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan, which later rebranded to WESK (Women Entrepreneurs Saskatchewan). She  joined the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce as its CEO last summer.

“Women entrepreneurs have such a significant role to play in our economy, they contribute significantly to the GDP of our province, and they create a lot of jobs as well,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy also said “small business is big business” in Saskatchewan and that it makes up about 99 per cent of business in the province. She added that Saskatchewan had the second highest number of small businesses per capita across Canada.

