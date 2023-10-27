Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jelly-fish sculpture stolen from Millennium Park sought by Calgary police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 1:50 pm
The Calgary Police Service are seeking information from the public about a jellyfish-shaped sculpture that was stolen in September during the Beakerhead event. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service are seeking information from the public about a jellyfish-shaped sculpture that was stolen in September during the Beakerhead event. The City of Calgary Newsroom
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A jellyfish-shaped sculpture was stolen in September during the Beakerhead event and Calgary police are still looking for it.

Police say the artist finished installing the sculpture around 1 a.m., on Sept. 16, at Millennium Park, located at 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W.

The work of art was completed with anchors welded to the overall sculpture and it was bolted into the ground.

Around 10 a.m., someone reported to police that the middle piece of the sculpture was missing, but the anchor that was welded to the sculpture was still screwed into the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Police invite anyone with information, video or photos related to the theft of the sculpture.

Trending Now

You can contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices