Jelly-fish sculpture stolen from Millennium Park sought by Calgary police

A jellyfish-shaped sculpture was stolen in September during the Beakerhead event and Calgary police are still looking for it.

Police say the artist finished installing the sculpture around 1 a.m., on Sept. 16, at Millennium Park, located at 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W.

The work of art was completed with anchors welded to the overall sculpture and it was bolted into the ground.

Around 10 a.m., someone reported to police that the middle piece of the sculpture was missing, but the anchor that was welded to the sculpture was still screwed into the ground.

We're heartbroken. On Friday, one of our incredible presenters’ art was vandalized. A metal jellyfish sculpture was taken, despite it being secured. We just want the piece returned, please contact Blazinlilygals@gmail.com with any information. pic.twitter.com/J1e4ChCO1H — Beakerhead (@Beakerhead) September 17, 2023

Police invite anyone with information, video or photos related to the theft of the sculpture.

🔎 INFORMATION SOUGHT 🔍 Police are seeking information from the public about a jellyfish-shaped sculpture that was stolen from Millennium Park in September during the Beakerhead event. Details in the release linked below. 🌐 https://t.co/j1aU7HYusp pic.twitter.com/NYiLP5F9Aq — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 27, 2023

You can contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.