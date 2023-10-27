Menu

Crime

False fire alarm forces 4:30 a.m. evacuation of building in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 27, 2023 10:01 am
Upon leaving his bedroom, a male resident reportedly found an unknown woman sitting and eating food at his kitchen table. Guelph police said she was the one who pulled the alarm. View image in full screen
Upon leaving his bedroom, a male resident reportedly found an unknown woman sitting and eating food at his kitchen table. Guelph police said she was the one who pulled the alarm. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police were called to a fire alarm downtown early Friday after they said someone pulled an alarm and evacuated the building.

Around 4:30 a.m., residents at a building on Wyndham Street had to leave their homes after the alarm went off.

Police said one man left his bedroom and found an unknown woman eating food at his kitchen table before she left for another unit.

The woman does not live at the building and investigators said she was the one responsible for pulling the alarm.

Trending Now

A 46-year-old woman has been charged. She’ll make a Guelph court appearance in December.

 

