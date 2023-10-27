False fire alarm forces 4:30 a.m. evacuation of building in downtown Guelph

Guelph police were called to a fire alarm downtown early Friday after they said someone pulled an alarm and evacuated the building.
Around 4:30 a.m., residents at a building on Wyndham Street had to leave their homes after the alarm went off.
Police said one man left his bedroom and found an unknown woman eating food at his kitchen table before she left for another unit.
The woman does not live at the building and investigators said she was the one responsible for pulling the alarm.
A 46-year-old woman has been charged. She’ll make a Guelph court appearance in December.
