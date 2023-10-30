HSR set to launch new ‘Fare Assist’ ending free rides for those with disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot project offering transit discounts for low-income Hamiltonians is on track to start in the new year, despite criticism from those with disabilities who won’t be getting free rides.

About a half-dozen delegates came before the Public Works Committee on Monday and pleaded to city councillors to keep them on programs granting them free HSR fares citing added costs in a tight economic climate.

An emotional Sharon Ruttan, who sits on the board of the Canadian Council of the Blind in Hamilton, said that being a senior and legally blind already poses significant financial challenges even with the free transit she’d been getting.

“This is going to limit what many of us do on a daily basis, ” Ruttan told the committee.

“I get out in the community, I ride public transit several times a week. Do I have to choose because of the way the cost of living is skyrocketing?”

The HSR is set to implement the new Fare Assist program on Jan. 1 and offer up to 30 per cent discounts to all members of low-income households in the city, including people with health conditions or impairments.

Advocacy lead for the CNIB, Bernard Akuoko, says his organization hasn’t taken a stance on the changeover but submitted there wasn’t enough time to respond to the move, insisting there was a lack of consultation.

He told the committee it was his understanding that there would be a consultation, surveys on the website and other methods of feedback.

“I heard nothing,” Akuoko explained.

“A lot of people in this room right now heard about it from bus drivers or even found out by the news report that was recently put forth.”

One program those with disabilities currently qualify for is the Affordable Transit Pass program, offered to low-income customers, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) recipients who are employed.

The program provides a 50-per cent discount off the adult monthly pass for those aged 18-64 who meet the eligibility requirements.

Another, the Temporary Transit Fare Special Program (also known as the Voluntary Pay Program) allows conventional transit customers using a personal mobility device, including wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers, or a Canadian National Institute for the Blind cardholder the option to voluntarily pay a fare.

Maureen Cosyn Heath, director of the city’s Transit Division said the latter program was always designed as a temporary initiative and wasn’t specifically a free fare program but one that was interpreted that way by “some users.”

Those will now be replaced with the two-year Fare Assist pilot program which the city characterized as a “more equitable and fair approach” offering a 30 per cent discount for some 90,000 Hamiltonians in need.

“The Fare Assist Program is income-based, providing affordable transit to as many people as possible and ensuring entire households receive discounted fares,” Cosyn Heath said.

Cosyn Heath says the “staff recommended” program, based on income, and it applies to transit users of both types of transit: conventional bus transit and specialized transit.

“We recognize that the introduction of the two-year Fare Assist represents change for some of our transit users and we strongly encourage individuals to apply for the new program,” Cosyn Heath said.

“Ultimately, our goal with this new pilot program is to support and improve affordability for those Hamilton residents in need.”

Cosyn Heath told councillors the HSR estimates free conventional rides likely cost the service about a $1.1 million through 500,000 rides per year, but is not sure due to admissions having not been tracked.

Staff estimates the forthcoming Fare Assist will equate to a $3.2-million decline in overall HSR fares over the pilot’s term in order to assist the 90,000 that qualify for the discount.

The pilot program will run from Jan. 1, 2024 to June 30, 2026 with all fares being tracked.

Cosyn Heath says the HSR is hoping to get more quantitative data from the discount program to see who is using the opportunity, which should aid the development of future discount initiatives.