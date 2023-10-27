Menu

Crime

Mississauga doctor receives ‘anti-Semitic death threat,’ hospital network says

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 9:04 am
Trillium Health Partners physician target of anti-Semitic death threat
WATCH: Peel police are investigating a hate-motivated threat that targeted a Jewish physician from Trillium Health Partners. Kayla Mclean has more.
Trillium Health Partners says one of its physicians received an “anti-Semitic death threat” and Peel Regional Police are now investigating the incident.

Police said the incident that happened in Mississauga and is being investigated as hate-motivated.

Trillium Health Partners said that on Oct. 24, a threat was made to “a team member who identifies as Jewish.” Trillium lso said it happened at a non-hospital work premises.

In response to the incident, Trillium Health Partners (THP) said it increased security and is working with police and other hospitals to assess all risks to security. Wellness supports and resources were also made available.

“THP unequivocally stands against all forms of hate, including this act of anti-Semitism,” the hospital network said.

“We have zero tolerance for threats of any kind against our staff, professional staff, volunteers, learners, patients, and community. We continue to support and take care of each other during our times of need.”

