Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP seize sawed-off firearm, meth, cocaine in Pelican Narrows

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 5:08 pm
Items seized by Pelican Narrows RCMP in a proactive traffic stop. View image in full screen
Items seized by Pelican Narrows RCMP in a proactive traffic stop. Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP said they seized a sawed-off firearm, several different drugs and trafficking paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Monday.

As part of proactive patrols, RCMP officers said they stopped a vehicle in Pelican Narrows and saw a loaded magazine in plain sight.

Officers reported they found a sawed-off firearm in the vehicle along with approximately 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately three grams of suspected cocaine, cash, and trafficking paraphernalia.

Jaden Custer, 23, from Pelican Narrows was arrested and charged with the possession of meth, cocaine, and cash gained through crime, as well as a slew of firearm-related charges.

Custer is also facing four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

They will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Nov. 2.

The two other individuals that were in the vehicle were released without charge.

RCMP reported they are still investigating the matter.

Click to play video: 'Crime in Saskatchewan changed with COVID-19. Police chiefs explain why'
Crime in Saskatchewan changed with COVID-19. Police chiefs explain why
