U.S. man sentenced to 20 years for sexually exploiting 3 B.C. youths

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details about child sexual abuse that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

An American man from Oregon has been sentenced to 20 years in a U.S. federal prison for using social media to stalk, harass and exploit three B.C. youths.

In May 2021, the Comox Valley RCMP began its investigation after being notified a local youth was being sexually exploited online. As the investigation progressed, a suspect was identified in the United States.

2:22 B.C. aims to protect children, teens from sextortion

Over the next few months, more reports came in to West Shore RCMP, Surrey RCMP and other municipal police agencies. B.C. police departments then contacted the U.S. Homeland Security, which conducted the case.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. RCMP said the two other youths, who led to the conviction and sentencing, are from Surrey and Westshore.

The investigation revealed the Oregon man had coerced the Comox youth to send sexually explicit photos to him, along with the two other victims. When the youths refused to send additional photos, the man threatened them, saying he would send the photos he had to the youths’ friends and families.

On at least two occasions, the man told his victims they should either comply with his demands or commit suicide, police said.

2:35 Canada logs more than 70 sextortion complaints every week

Kevin Robert McCarty, 37, of Happy Valley, Ore., was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison followed by supervised release in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon, McCarty began using various social media platforms, like Snapchat and Instagram, to talk to and coerce the youths. He also went by the alias “Robbie MacKenzie.”

Story continues below advertisement

District court documents from Oregon show the first victim came forward in 2020 and was 14 years old at the time. The girl said she sent more than 50 nude photos as well as a video of her engaging in a sexual act with another minor at his request. McCarty also sent her photos of his genitals, the documents state.

Another victim, who reported her abuse to her school counsellor, said she sent two nude photos to McCarty but he wanted more. She was 15.

The third girl, around 14, said she also sent nude photos of her touching herself.

One of them stated that at times, she was “so scared from the abuse that she would cry when his name popped up on her phone.”

Among the threats McCarty sent to one of his victims: “if anything happens to be [me] ill cut ur sister’s throat (sic)” and “i will get out on bail and murder her.”

He was eventually identified in a photo lineup by one of the victims’ mothers, the documents add.

2:09 Scammers target sextortion victims

On Nov. 16, 2021, McCarty was charged with sexually exploiting children, distributing child pornography, cyberstalking, enticing a child online, and transferring obscene material to a minor.

Story continues below advertisement

Two days later, agents served a search warrant at the Happy Valley residence McCarty shared with his mother, sister and sister’s family. After learning McCarty was visiting a cousin in Riverside, Calif., agents found and arrested McCarty in Riverside the same day.

On Feb. 15, McCarty waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a felony information charging him with one count of enticing a minor online and two counts of sexually exploiting children.

“Online exploitation poses a grave threat to the well-being of our youth, and this case highlights the importance of cross-border cooperation in combating these crimes,” said Insp. Mike Kurvers, officer in charge of the Comox Valley RCMP detachment.

Police urge anyone in danger, or anyone who knows someone in danger to immediately call 911. Child sexual exploitation can be reported online through the CyberTipline or by call 1-800-846-5678.