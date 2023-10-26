Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspect in Old Montreal fire was escaped prisoner: report

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 2:52 pm
Denis Bégin.
Denis Bégin. Correctional Service of Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The person suspected of causing a fire in Old Montreal that caused the deaths of seven people last March is a man who was illegally at large for four years after escaping a minimum security prison, according to La Presse.

Denis Bégin, 63, escaped the Federal Training Centre in Laval in February 2019, where he was serving a life sentence for a murder he committed in Montreal in 1993.

According to La Presse, Bégin was on the run for four years and had assumed the identity of a homeless man.

He was reportedly questioned by Montreal police investigators as part of their investigation into the fire on March 16.

Click to play video: 'Fire department carried out hundreds of inspections in aftermath of deadly Old Montreal fire'
Fire department carried out hundreds of inspections in aftermath of deadly Old Montreal fire

However, an officer who is well acquainted with the homeless population in the area told investigators that Bégin was not who he was claiming to be.

Story continues below advertisement

In May, the Correctional Service of Canada announced that Montreal police had arrested Bégin for being illegally at large.

Click to play video: 'Police say deadly Old Montreal fire now a criminal investigation'
Police say deadly Old Montreal fire now a criminal investigation

Prior to his arrest, Quebec’s provincial police had listed Bégin as one of the province’s most wanted criminals.

His case will return to court on Jan. 29, 2024.

Trending Now

Global News could not reach his lawyer on Thursday.

On Tuesday, SPVM Insp. David Shane told Global News that investigators are actively pursuing the case.

“We’re concentrated solely on the criminal investigation now,” Shane said. “Every possible infraction of the Criminal Code pertaining to this type of incident is on the table. For example, homicide, arson, negligence — all of these infractions are looked at by investigators.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an email to Global News on Thursday, a Montreal police spokesperson refused to comment on the case.

Melanie Bergeron said the force “never comments, with rare exceptions, on ongoing investigations in detail, as to not to harm their progress.”

A coroner’s inquest ordered into the fire is on hold until the conclusion of the police investigation and any potential criminal trials.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals'
Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices