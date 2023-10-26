Former Legacy Christian Academy official committed to trial

Send this page to someone via email

Ken Schultz, former vice-principal and director of Legacy Christian Academy, will stand trial after he pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

According to Saskatoon Provincial Court, Schultz’s council entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning and requested that the man face a judge-only trial.

Schultz turned himself in to Saskatoon police on July 25 after being charged with one count of sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Two days after his arrest, Schultz’s lawyer Mark Vanstone sent an email to Global News, saying Schultz denied all charges.

“Ken fully cooperated with local police in order to respect due process but categorically and unequivocally denies both the charge of sexual assault, and assault with a weapon,” the email stated.

“Ken Schultz emphatically states that at no time did he conduct himself in the manner depicted in these accusations and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name of these allegations.”

Schultz is also named in a $25-million lawsuit against Mile Two Church, the church that runs the academy, which is currently before the court.

According to the statement of claim filed in August 2022, Schultz was also a long-time elder of Mile Two Church.

He will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court for trial May 15-16, 2024.