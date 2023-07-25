Sexual assault charges laid against former Legacy Christian Academy staff member

Send this page to someone via email

Sexual assault charges have been laid in relation to Legacy Christian Academy, the fourth arrest related to the school.

Two sources, including the victim, have confirmed that former school director and vice-principal Ken Schultz is charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Saskatoon police said he turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Shultz is named in a $25-million class action lawsuit against Mile Two Church, which runs the school. Dozens of former students are alleging that they were physically and sexually abused at the institution prior to 2005.

According to the statement of claim filed in August of 2022, 74-year-old Schultz is also an elder of Mile Two Church and has been since 1982.

Schultz will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 21.

More to come…