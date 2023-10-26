Menu

RCMP investigate fatal collision near Estevan, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 2:34 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
Police confirm that one person is dead after a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway #39 northwest of Estevan on Wednesday afternoon. File / Global News
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision northwest of Estevan on Highway 39.

The collision was reported to police on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. It occurred 21 kilometres northwest of Estevan near Macoun on Highway 39. Estevan police were assisted by RCMP officers from Carnduff, traffic services, and the integrated border enforcement team.

“Initial investigation has determined a truck and a van travelling on Highway 39 collided,” police said in a statement. “A semi then blocked the highway completely to avoid the truck and van collision.”

Police confirmed that a 37-year-old Regina man, who had been driving the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All five occupants of the truck, four adults and one youth, reported no injuries to police,” the release read. “The lone adult driver of the semi reported no injuries.”

Estevan RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the crash in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

