Crime

Victim attacked outside Toronto home, suspects steal household items and car

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 10:36 am
A photo of the white Honda.
A photo of the white Honda. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are searching for multiple suspects after a home invasion in the city’s north end.

Police said on Tuesday at around 1 p.m., the victim was standing outside of a home near Leslie Street and York Mills Road when the victim was attacked by four male suspects.

The suspects were able to get into the home where they then allegedly stole items before fleeing in a white four-door Honda, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The first suspect is described as about 20 to 25 years old, five foot nine inches tall, with a medium build and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a white stripe, dark-coloured pants, and a black face mask.

The other three suspects are described as about 20 to 25 years old and around six feet tall with thin builds.

One was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Another was wearing a blue hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black running shoes. The third is wearing a grey hooded jacket, black sweatpants and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

