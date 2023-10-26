Guelph pedestrian struck by impaired driver

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a pedestrian has a minor head injury after being struck by an impaired driver.

Investigators said the woman was hit by a car on Wednesday night as the vehicle was turning left from Gordon Street to Waterloo Avenue.

Another woman was reportedly behind the wheel of the vehicle and both went to the police station to report the incident.

Police said they could smell alcohol on the driver’s breath and more testing revealed she had over the legal limit in her system.

The driver’s four-year-old child was also in the car at the time, police said.

A 38-year-old has been charged and will be in court on Dec. 22.

Her licence was also suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.