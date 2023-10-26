Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Guelph pedestrian struck by impaired driver

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 26, 2023 10:25 am
Police say one Guelph woman is without a license and car for a while after a pedestrian was hit by an impaired driver on Wednesday night. The victim suffered a minor head injury. View image in full screen
Police say one Guelph woman is without a license and car for a while after a pedestrian was hit by an impaired driver on Wednesday night. The victim suffered a minor head injury. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a pedestrian has a minor head injury after being struck by an impaired driver.

Investigators said the woman was hit by a car on Wednesday night as the vehicle was turning left from Gordon Street to Waterloo Avenue.

Another woman was reportedly behind the wheel of the vehicle and both went to the police station to report the incident.

Police said they could smell alcohol on the driver’s breath and more testing revealed she had over the legal limit in her system.

The driver’s four-year-old child was also in the car at the time, police said.

A 38-year-old has been charged and will be in court on Dec. 22.

Her licence was also suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

