Assaults on police officers up 29% over 5 years, Sask. RCMP say

Assaults on police officers in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction are up 29 per cent over five years, RCMP say.

According to a release, the most recent statistics available also show that from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, there were 375 incidents in which a police officer was assaulted.

“Of the 471 incidents that occurred last year, 289 occurred in Saskatchewan RCMP’s North District, 118 in Central District and 64 in South District,” the release read. “Of the 471 incidents that occurred last year, 377 were assaults on police officers, 83 were assaults on police officer causing bodily harm/assaults on police officer with a weapon, eight were disarming a police officer and three were aggravated assault on police officer.”

Among the assault incidents was one that occurred Monday when an officer from Onion Lake RCMP observed several suspicious persons operating a side-by-side outside a business in Onion Lake.

“The officer pulled up to them and activated their emergency lights. The side-by-side suddenly accelerated and rammed the officer’s police vehicle. The officer was not physically injured. The side-by-side fled and was later found damaged and abandoned less than a kilometre away,” the release said. “Shortly after, officers located and arrested an adult male nearby.”

Police charged 33-year-old Josh McLaren from Lloydminster with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, fleeing from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and other charges.

The accused is scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Thursday and the Onion Lake RCMP continues to investigate.

Another incident occurred on Oct. 6, when Pierceland RCMP spotted a stolen vehicle on Big Island Lake Cree Territory.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled and rammed a police vehicle while doing so.

“The officers were not injured. A 24-year-old male has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and other charges in relation to this incident,” the release stated.

In another incident on Sept. 30, La Ronge RCMP received a report of an unwanted individual at a residence in La Ronge.

“Officers located the individual, who resisted arrest, assaulted a police officer and attempted to unholster their conducted energy device,” police stated. “The officer reported non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male has been charged two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and other charges in relation to this incident.”

Another incident where a police vehicle was rammed took place on Sept. 18, police say, when officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s crime reduction team observed a stolen vehicle on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation. Police say they attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled and rammed a police vehicle while doing so. A man has been charged and is on warrant in relation to this incident.

“I’m committed to transparency, and to painting an accurate picture of policing in Saskatchewan,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of Saskatchewan RCMP. “The statistics show that our officers are at increasing risk of being assaulted while doing their job – keeping our communities safe. I’m proud of the dedication they have to community safety, even as risk to their personal safety increases.”