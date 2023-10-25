Montreal hosting government, community groups, law enforcement in gun violence forum

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to stem gun violence, Montreal is hosting its second forum on the issue with leaders from law enforcement, community groups and different levels of government.

The two-day summit will focus on prevention, security and public health.

Gun-related violence in Montreal is down so far this year compared to the same period in 2022, but officials continue to push to make the city safer and get guns off the streets.

“In the last year we’ve put all of our efforts, all of our tools, all of our practices together to think out of the box and make sure that we are all moving together in the same direction,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said earlier today.

Last month, the city and the Quebec government launched a $2 million program dubbed PIVOT, a French acronym that stands for Preventing and Intervening in Cases of Violence Observed on the Territory.

It aims at encouraging youths who are at risk of getting involved in gun-related activity to go in a different direction, far removed from crime.

The city is hoping to work with community organizations and outreach groups to keep lowering the number of gun-related crimes in Montreal.

The two-day summit continues Thursday.