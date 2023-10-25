Menu

Crime

Police watchdog called in to investigate shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 2:44 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after an officer shooting in the Centreville-Chicopee area of Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say officers were dispatched to Veronica Drive near Kinzie Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. to handle a call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they had what police said was “an interaction” with a man during which an officer shot their gun.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and as such, they cannot provide any more information about the case.

The SIU said he man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

