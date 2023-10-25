Pet owners warned after medium-sized wildcat escapes Ottawa area sanctuary

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Ontario Provincial Police are warning that a medium-sized wildcat has escaped from an animal sanctuary in Bonnechere Valley, Ont., about 130 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police say the African serval cat could attack livestock and pets.

Officers and members of Provincial Animal Welfare Services responded to a report that the cat had escaped at about 8:45 a.m. this morning.

The cat is described as having pointed ears and a spotted coat, and it weighs about 25 to 30 pounds.

Police are advising members of the public in the area to be cautious and report any sightings.

Bonnechere Valley Township is a small rural municipality in Renfrew County that had a population of just under 3,900 people as of the 2021 federal census.