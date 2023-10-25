Menu

Canada

Pet owners warned after medium-sized wildcat escapes Ottawa area sanctuary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2023 1:23 pm
An African serval cat is shown in an OPP handout photo. Ontario Provincial Police are warning that a medium-sized wildcat has escaped from an animal sanctuary in Bonnechere Valley Township, about 130 kilometres west of Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police **MANDATORY CREDIT** . View image in full screen
OTTAWA — Ontario Provincial Police are warning that a medium-sized wildcat has escaped from an animal sanctuary in Bonnechere Valley, Ont., about 130 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police say the African serval cat could attack livestock and pets.

Officers and members of Provincial Animal Welfare Services responded to a report that the cat had escaped at about 8:45 a.m. this morning.

The cat is described as having pointed ears and a spotted coat, and it weighs about 25 to 30 pounds.

Police are advising members of the public in the area to be cautious and report any sightings.

Bonnechere Valley Township is a small rural municipality in Renfrew County that had a population of just under 3,900 people as of the 2021 federal census.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

