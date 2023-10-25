Winnipeg police seek to identify 3 ‘persons of interest’ in homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are looking for three “persons of interest” in connection with Joseph Robert Campbell’s death.

The 24-year-old man was found injured in the 300 block of Keenleyside Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct 14.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the investigation into his death has revealed that three men were seen in the area at the time and have now been identified as persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these men is asked to contact investigators.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online