Environment

Town of Puslinch gets $150k grant to upgrade Boreham Park

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 23, 2023 9:59 am
Boreham Park received a $150,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Fund to build a playground and shade structure, unveiled in a grand opening event on Friday in Arkell. View image in full screen
Boreham Park received a $150,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Fund to build a playground and shade structure, unveiled in a grand opening event on Friday in Arkell. Submitted photo
The Town of Puslinch received a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to upgrade Boreham Park in Arkell, Ont.

On Friday, a new playground and shade structure was unveiled in a grand opening event.

The $150,000 grant enabled the town to make upgrades to the park’s new playground and shade structure.

In a news release, Mayor James Seeley said the addition will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life for residents and create lasting memories for generations to come.

“The unveiling of the new playground and shade structure at Boreham Park is exciting for our community. We are deeply grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their support in making this project a reality,” Seeley said.

The OTF, an agency of the Ontario government, contributed more than $110 million in 2022 to more than 1,000 community projects and partnerships.

The Boreham Park project falls in line with the town’s commitment to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, along with encouraging community engagement and creating inclusive recreational opportunities.

 

