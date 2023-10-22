Menu

Crime

Man dead after Port Alberni apartment building stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 5:58 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man has died after a stabbing in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni Mounties responded to a call of a stabbing at an apartment building on Argyle Street in the afternoon on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

Port Alberni investigators have talked to several witnesses on the scene and a male suspect has been identified.

Police have not named the suspect but did say officers are actively looking for him for an arrest.

“This is an isolated incident and parties involved are known to each other, police do not have concern for the safety of the public,” a BC RCMP spokesperson said in a release.

“Port Alberni Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation.”

BC RCMP said no further information will be released.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

