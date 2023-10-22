Man dead after Port Alberni apartment building stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a stabbing in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni Mounties responded to a call of a stabbing at an apartment building on Argyle Street in the afternoon on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

Port Alberni investigators have talked to several witnesses on the scene and a male suspect has been identified.

Police have not named the suspect but did say officers are actively looking for him for an arrest.

“This is an isolated incident and parties involved are known to each other, police do not have concern for the safety of the public,” a BC RCMP spokesperson said in a release.

“Port Alberni Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation.”

BC RCMP said no further information will be released.