3 dead in fatal collision on Highway 1: Brooks RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 11:50 am
RCMP logo. View image in full screen
RCMP logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Friday around 4:40 p.m. a sedan and a pickup truck collided on Highway 1 near Township Road 164 in the County of Newell, Alta., resulting in three deaths and six more injured, RCMP say.

EMS pronounced the three occupants of the sedan, a 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were residents of Medicine Hat and a 33-year-old man who lived in Redcliff, dead at the scene.

The six occupants of the pickup truck were treated for “varying degrees of Injuries, none of which were life threatening,” RCMP said.

RCMP said their preliminary investigation leads them to believe that the sedan was travelling at “speeds exceeding the legal limit” when they crossed the meridian and collided with the truck.

