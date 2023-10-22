Menu

Crime

Two people shot, suspects flee after gunshots heard on Gottingen Street in Halifax

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 9:52 am
Police said officers were flagged to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street at about 12:26 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report regarding gun shots in the area. A police car is shown in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after two individuals were shot in Halifax shortly after midnight on Sunday.

In a media release, police said officers were sent to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street at about 12:26 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been shot,” Halifax police said in a statement. “Another victim was already transported to the hospital before police arrival.”

Both victims are said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black GMC SUV. Police ask anyone with information to contact authorities.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

“This matter is in the early stages of the investigation and limited details are available at this time,” police said.

More to come

