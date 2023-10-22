Two people shot, suspects flee after gunshots heard on Gottingen Street in Halifax

Police are investigating after two individuals were shot in Halifax shortly after midnight on Sunday.
In a media release, police said officers were sent to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street at about 12:26 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.
“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been shot,” Halifax police said in a statement. “Another victim was already transported to the hospital before police arrival.”
Both victims are said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black GMC SUV. Police ask anyone with information to contact authorities.
Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.
“This matter is in the early stages of the investigation and limited details are available at this time,” police said.
More to come
