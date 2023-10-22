Two people shot, suspects flee after gunshots heard on Gottingen Street in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two individuals were shot in Halifax shortly after midnight on Sunday.

In a media release, police said officers were sent to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street at about 12:26 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been shot,” Halifax police said in a statement. “Another victim was already transported to the hospital before police arrival.”

Both victims are said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black GMC SUV. Police ask anyone with information to contact authorities.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

“This matter is in the early stages of the investigation and limited details are available at this time,” police said.

