Crime

Police release sketch of suspect involved in Airdrie assault

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 5:36 pm
Airdrie RCMP officers are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in an assault incident in Airdrie on the evening of Oct. 8.  View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP officers are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in an assault incident in Airdrie on the evening of Oct. 8. . Airdrie RCMP/Provided
Airdrie RCMP officers are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in an assault incident in Airdrie on the evening of Oct. 8.

Mounties say they received reports at around 8:48 p.m. on Oct. 8 of an assault that occurred on Stonegate Drive in Airdrie. According to a news release, the victim was in a verbal argument with two suspects when one of them pushed the victim to the ground.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is in hospital in serious condition, RCMP said.

On Saturday, RCMP released a sketch of the female suspect. The suspect is described as a woman with blonde shoulder-length hair and approximately five-foot-eight. Police say she is around 30 to 40 years old and was wearing jeans and a white top at the time the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-945-7200.

