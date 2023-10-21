Menu

Fire

1 person dead, woman and 2 children in hospital after Brampton house fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 12:47 pm
Firefighters on the scene of a Brampton fire reported around 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters on the scene of a Brampton fire reported around 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2023. Global News
One person has died, and a woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a fire in Brampton, Ont., Saturday morning.

Brampton fire officials told Global News they were still battling a blaze that broke out around 9:40 a.m. More than 30 minutes after the fire started, operations were still at the offensive stage.

The fire was reported at a house in the area of Hollybush Street and Fenfrost Drive, according to Peel Regional Police.

Paramedics originally said three people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The fire caused injuries to a woman and two children, they said.

Police said just after 12 p.m. that one adult had died, while the two children and a woman were taken to hospital.

The fire was out by noon. Some road closures remained in place around the scene on Saturday morning.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

