Manitoba RCMP search for missing senior, say they’re concerned for her well-being

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing woman who was last in the rural municipality of Piney.

Officers with the RCMP branch in Sprague, Man., were called to check in on the well-being of a senior on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Despite searching her property and residence, they said she could not be located.

Ywanna (Jean) Beckman, 70, was last seen on Oct. 13. Police said they and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.