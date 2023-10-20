Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta livestock producers affected by drought to receive support to offset costs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for financial relief for Alberta farmers amid continued extreme conditions'
Calls for financial relief for Alberta farmers amid continued extreme conditions
From fires to floods and drought conditions, Alberta farmers have dealt with them all summer. As Adam MacVicar reports, the official opposition is calling for financial support for struggling producers. – Jul 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The governments of Alberta and Canada are to provide $165 million to support livestock producers affected by drought and extreme weather conditions.

The Canada-Alberta Drought Livestock Assistance program is aimed at livestock producers with grazing animals.

Alberta Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson says it will allow those in need to apply for financial support to cover losses they incurred to manage and maintain their breeding herds.

He says eligible producers could access up to $150 per head for breeding animals.

Under the cost-share deal, the federal government is providing $99 million and Alberta is to chip in another $66 million.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa offers support for livestock producers impacted by drought'
Ottawa offers support for livestock producers impacted by drought

Sigurdson says it has been a rough year for many livestock producers and he’s hopeful the program will tide them over until next season.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year’s drought and excessive heat has resulted in our ranchers facing extra costs due to lost grazing days. We recognize their stress as the winter-feeding months approach,” Sigurdson said.

“This program will help alleviate some of the cost pressures, and support producers in protecting their livelihoods while they continue to put food on tables.”

Click to play video: '‘Throwing away a lifetime’: Drought conditions prompt agricultural disasters across Alberta'
‘Throwing away a lifetime’: Drought conditions prompt agricultural disasters across Alberta
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices