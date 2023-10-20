Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Countrywide recall hits energy drink makers across Canada

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 2:49 pm
Monster brand caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues View image in full screen
Monster brand caffeinated energy drinks join more than two dozen other energy drink brands in a Canada-wide recall. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Canada has issued a recall warning for a number of brands selling caffeinated drinks.

The warning, issued on Friday, notes that the energy drinks may be unsafe due to their caffeine content and labelling issues. On its website, the federal government cautioned people not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products. It also noted that the recall was because brands were not in compliance with standards on caffeine content and proper labelling.

More than 30 brands are included in the recall, including Monster, G Fuel and Prime.

According to the federal government, anyone who thinks they became sick from consuming a recalled product should contact their health-care provider. It added that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Canada’s maximum caffeine content is set at 180 milligrams per serving. Labels need to be in both English and French and drinks need to have the required cautionary statement on them.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba-made hot sauce recalled'
Manitoba-made hot sauce recalled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices