Countrywide recall hits energy drink makers across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Canada has issued a recall warning for a number of brands selling caffeinated drinks.

The warning, issued on Friday, notes that the energy drinks may be unsafe due to their caffeine content and labelling issues. On its website, the federal government cautioned people not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products. It also noted that the recall was because brands were not in compliance with standards on caffeine content and proper labelling.

More than 30 brands are included in the recall, including Monster, G Fuel and Prime.

According to the federal government, anyone who thinks they became sick from consuming a recalled product should contact their health-care provider. It added that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Canada’s maximum caffeine content is set at 180 milligrams per serving. Labels need to be in both English and French and drinks need to have the required cautionary statement on them.

Story continues below advertisement