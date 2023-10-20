Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police seek 2nd suspect in alleged mortgage fraud scheme

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 2:31 pm
Peel police are seeking suspect Stephen Spencer for alleged mortgage fraud.
Peel police are seeking suspect Stephen Spencer for alleged mortgage fraud. Peel police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police fraud bureau have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man for an alleged mortgage fraud in the city of Brampton, Ont. Investigators seek the public’s assistance in locating a second male suspect.

In 2021, Dreamz Holdings Limited, a private lending company owned and operated by the victim, was approached by a mortgage agent regarding an investment, a release from Peel police states. The victim was deceived into providing a second mortgage valued at over $600,000 for what he believed was a gas station business in Barrie.

When the lender did not receive any payments, he sought but was unable to locate the borrower, police say, adding that he also learned the information used in the application for the mortgage, including photo identification, was falsified. The victim reported the incident to police, and investigators identified the second suspect, who acted as the borrower.

On Oct. 4, investigators arrested and charged Satyamkumar Trivedi, a 39-year-old man of East Gwillimbury alleged to be the mortgage agent, with fraud over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Brampton at a later date.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An arrest warrant has been issued for 53-year-old Stephen Spencer, the accused borrower, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the fraud bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

More on Crime

Sponsored content

AdChoices