Mississauga mayor moves to permit construction of fourplexes citywide

Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie has issued a mayoral directive to allow the construction of fourplex units on low-rise residential lots.

“Given the scale and urgency of the housing crisis, it is critical leadership at all levels of government work together,” Crombie said. “Issuing this directive will ensure that Mississauga continues to be eligible for $120 million in important federal funding for housing and community infrastructure while allowing much-needed housing to be built in our neighbourhoods for the next generation.”

In light of the directive, a press release from the city states that staff will prepare the required zoning bylaw amendments for areas that currently allow single-detached homes only. A planning and development committee meeting about the initiative will be held before the end of 2023.

“This is about increasing the supply of housing and providing greater opportunity for those who want to live in our city, including families and older adults who want to age in place,” Crombie added. “It is one of many ways we are working to build the ‘missing middle’ in our city…. Mississauga is tackling the housing crisis.”

Friday’s directive provides notice that during the November budget process, the mayor intends to issue a motion to enact amendments that will permit four-unit housing in Mississauga, the release reads.