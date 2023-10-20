Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Serious motor vehicle collision diverts traffic on QE II near Red Deer

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 12:52 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A serious motor vehicle collision occurred on the QE II south of McKenzie Road near Red Deer, said Blackfalds RCMP.

Traffic on the QE II north is being diverted while emergency crews respond and RCMP investigates.

RCMP said they expect to be at the scene for “several hours.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

