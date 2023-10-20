Serious motor vehicle collision diverts traffic on QE II near Red Deer

A serious motor vehicle collision occurred on the QE II south of McKenzie Road near Red Deer, said Blackfalds RCMP.
Traffic on the QE II north is being diverted while emergency crews respond and RCMP investigates.
RCMP said they expect to be at the scene for “several hours.”
