Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd Calgary minor arrested for terrorism-related charge in national investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 1:04 pm
A file photo of Police lights at night. View image in full screen
A file photo of police lights at night. Matt Rourke / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second underage Albertan has been arrested for terrorism-related offences in connection with an ongoing national investigation.

RCMP say the Calgary 15-year-old, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the RCMP federal policing integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) in Alberta, with help from Calgary police.

The investigation also led to the arrests of a 20-year-old individual and a minor, both from Calgary, in June.

Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, was charged with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

Court documents show Hussein is accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State'
Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State

Police say the 15-year-old has been released with a number of conditions pending the outcome of a Terrorism Peace Bond application. The youth is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Nov. 6.

“The RCMP is committed to working in partnership with both domestic and foreign agencies to keep Canadians safe and secure and protect Canadian interests at home and abroad,” RCMP said in a statement Friday.

To report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity you can contact your local police department, the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or email RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you feel there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan offensive'
Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan offensive
Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices