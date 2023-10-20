2nd Calgary minor arrested for terrorism-related charge in national investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second underage Albertan has been arrested for terrorism-related offences in connection with an ongoing national investigation.

RCMP say the Calgary 15-year-old, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the RCMP federal policing integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) in Alberta, with help from Calgary police.

The investigation also led to the arrests of a 20-year-old individual and a minor, both from Calgary, in June.

Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, was charged with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

Court documents show Hussein is accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Police say the 15-year-old has been released with a number of conditions pending the outcome of a Terrorism Peace Bond application. The youth is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Nov. 6.

“The RCMP is committed to working in partnership with both domestic and foreign agencies to keep Canadians safe and secure and protect Canadian interests at home and abroad,” RCMP said in a statement Friday.

To report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity you can contact your local police department, the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or email RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you feel there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

— with files from The Canadian Press.