Crime

Calgary youth faces terrorism-related charge in ongoing federal investigation

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 2:27 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP officials confirm an underage Calgarian has been arrested in connection with a terrorism investigation.

The minor, whose name cannot be released under the Young Offenders Act, was arrested on June 15 at an undisclosed location in Calgary. They were apprehended by members of the RCMP federal policing integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) with support from Calgary Police Service members.

According to Mounties, the youth appeared in court to face a criminal code charge of fear of terrorism — an offence tied to the belief that the accused may commit an act of terrorism — before being released from custody ahead of their next court appearance.

RCMP say their release was “subject to a number of strict conditions.”

Global News has confirmed the arrest of the youth is connected to the arrest of 20-year-old Calgarian Zakarya Rida Hussein and is part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Hussein was also arrested in Calgary on June 15. His charges include two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

As of June 16, Hussein remained in custody ahead of his next court appearance.

