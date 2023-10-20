Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest Nova Scotia man wanted for shooting woman near motel on the weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 19'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 19
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 19, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a 52-year-old man wanted for a weekend shooting that injured a woman as she sat in a car outside a motel in Brookfield.

The Mounties in Colchester County say an emergency response team was on hand this morning when Darren Trevor Jackson was arrested at a home in Nuttby, 40 kilometres north of the crime scene.

On Sunday, police said they responded to a report that a man had shot at a woman and her vehicle on Highway 2 in Brookfield and that a second woman, who was waiting in the vehicle, was injured by gunfire.

The victims fled the scene and were later found by police at a hospital in Truro.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was uninjured while a 30-year-old Truro woman sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson, who is from Truro, is facing two counts of attempted murder, along with charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and six other offences.

Trending Now

An RCMP spokesman said the alleged shooter and victim were known to each other.

The accused was the subject of an emergency alert that was cancelled early Monday when the Mounties determined there was no immediate threat to the public.

RCMP say they seized Jackson’s vehicle in Truro on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices