Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP charge fugitive wanted in weekend shooting near motel

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2023 4:20 pm
RCMP say a 52-year-old man who is still on the loose after a weekend shooting near a motel in Brookfield, N.S., now faces multiple charges.
RCMP say a 52-year-old man who is still on the loose after a weekend shooting near a motel in Brookfield, N.S., now faces multiple charges. The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
RCMP say they have charged a 52-year-old man who is still on the loose after a weekend shooting near a motel in Brookfield, N.S., in central Nova Scotia.

Darren Trevor Jackson of Truro, N.S., faces two counts of attempted murder, along with charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and six other offences.

Jackson was the subject of an emergency alert that was issued after Sunday’s shooting and cancelled early Monday when the Mounties determined there was no immediate threat to the public.

Police responded to a report that a man had shot at a woman and her vehicle on Highway 2 and that a second woman, who was waiting in the vehicle, was injured by gunfire.

The victims fled the scene and were later found by police at a hospital in Truro — a 29-year-old woman was uninjured while a 30-year-old Truro woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they seized Jackson’s vehicle in Truro on Monday and continue to search for him.

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect because he may be armed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

