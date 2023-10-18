Nova Scotia RCMP charge fugitive wanted in weekend shooting near motel

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have charged a 52-year-old man who is still on the loose after a weekend shooting near a motel in Brookfield, N.S., in central Nova Scotia.

Darren Trevor Jackson of Truro, N.S., faces two counts of attempted murder, along with charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and six other offences.

Jackson was the subject of an emergency alert that was issued after Sunday’s shooting and cancelled early Monday when the Mounties determined there was no immediate threat to the public.

Police responded to a report that a man had shot at a woman and her vehicle on Highway 2 and that a second woman, who was waiting in the vehicle, was injured by gunfire.

Colchester County District RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Darren Trevor Jackson, 52, of Truro, in connection with a shooting incident in #Brookfield #ColchesterCounty on October 15. Pls. call 902-893-6820 or CrimeStoppers if you see him. https://t.co/8A82qZjJ9R pic.twitter.com/QaQ9dgyHsD — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) October 18, 2023

The victims fled the scene and were later found by police at a hospital in Truro — a 29-year-old woman was uninjured while a 30-year-old Truro woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they seized Jackson’s vehicle in Truro on Monday and continue to search for him.

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect because he may be armed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.