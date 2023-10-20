Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old man charged with firearms offence after school lockdown in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 12:27 pm
An 18-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon following a firearms offence near a high school in Regina on Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon following a firearms offence near a high school in Regina on Thursday afternoon. Getty Images / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after two school lockdowns in Regina where the accused allegedly revealed a firearm to a student.

A Regina Police Service school resource officer was notified of a person with a firearm on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. The incident occurred near a high school on the 1200 block of College Avenue.

Police say Chace Larry Constable revealed a firearm to a student, then left. The school was placed into a secure-the-building protocol.

“Police investigation led to a residence on the 1500 block of Bond Street. Police members, including the Special Weapons And Tactics Team, surrounded the residence,” police stated.

“Because the residence was near an elementary school on the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, the nearby elementary school was also placed in Secure-The-Building.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At about 3:30 p.m., Constable left the residence and was arrested by police. The secure-the-building was lifted at both schools. Police have confirmed that a firearm has not been recovered.

Constable faces a charge of assault with a weapon and made his first appearance on the charge in provincial court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices