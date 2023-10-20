18-year-old man charged with firearms offence after school lockdown in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after two school lockdowns in Regina where the accused allegedly revealed a firearm to a student.

A Regina Police Service school resource officer was notified of a person with a firearm on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. The incident occurred near a high school on the 1200 block of College Avenue.

Police say Chace Larry Constable revealed a firearm to a student, then left. The school was placed into a secure-the-building protocol.

“Police investigation led to a residence on the 1500 block of Bond Street. Police members, including the Special Weapons And Tactics Team, surrounded the residence,” police stated.

“Because the residence was near an elementary school on the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, the nearby elementary school was also placed in Secure-The-Building.”

At about 3:30 p.m., Constable left the residence and was arrested by police. The secure-the-building was lifted at both schools. Police have confirmed that a firearm has not been recovered.

Constable faces a charge of assault with a weapon and made his first appearance on the charge in provincial court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.