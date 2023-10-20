Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old charged with attempted murder after Brampton mall stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 8:08 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after another youth was stabbed at a Brampton mall.

Police said the stabbing happened on Aug. 23 in a mall near Queen Street and Dixie Road. Bramalea City Centre is located at that intersection.

The youth sustained “multiple stab wounds,” police said. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

“It is alleged that there was an altercation between the suspect and the victim before the stabbing,” police said.

The suspect and the victim also knew each other, investigators said.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect fled the area. After a search warrant at a Brampton home, a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

The boy has been charged with attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boy’s identity cannot be revealed.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices