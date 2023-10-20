16-year-old charged with attempted murder after Brampton mall stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after another youth was stabbed at a Brampton mall.

Police said the stabbing happened on Aug. 23 in a mall near Queen Street and Dixie Road. Bramalea City Centre is located at that intersection.

The youth sustained “multiple stab wounds,” police said. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

“It is alleged that there was an altercation between the suspect and the victim before the stabbing,” police said.

The suspect and the victim also knew each other, investigators said.

Police said the suspect fled the area. After a search warrant at a Brampton home, a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

The boy has been charged with attempted murder.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boy’s identity cannot be revealed.