Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Port Moody council ‘grills’ developer over proposed tower with fast food drive-thru

By Amy Judd & Janet Brown Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 7:18 pm
The A&W on St. John's Street in Port Moody is the site of a proposed development, but the owner wants it to include a drive-thru. View image in full screen
The A&W on St. John's Street in Port Moody is the site of a proposed development, but the owner wants it to include a drive-thru. Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Port Moody was designated by the provincial government as one of 10 municipalities given housing development targets, but one planned development along busy St. John’s Street is raising some questions.

A proposed six-storey mixed-use tower that includes rental and retail spaces is now before city council. It would help meet the city’s housing targets.

But council is balking at the owner’s insistence that the new complex include his A&W drive-thru franchise.

“I still feel the drive-thru is very essential,” property owner Roger Milad told Global News. “You know, I look (at) what happened in the pandemic. If there wasn’t for a drive-thru, I don’t know what people would have done.”

Click to play video: 'Port Moody man says City of Coquitlam refuses to pay for window crews broke'
Port Moody man says City of Coquitlam refuses to pay for window crews broke

Milad added that 25 per cent of the building would be below market rent, more than the City of Port Moody requires.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the building would also contain a youth mentoring centre to help young people get off the streets and into the workforce.

“I don’t give up,” Milad added, as he has been trying to get this project off the ground for 2.5 years. “I am surprised because it’s already a drive-thru. I can see if I’m coming in and asking for a new drive-thru permit but I’m not.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Aging dam causing concerns about the future of Sasamat Lake'
Aging dam causing concerns about the future of Sasamat Lake

Callan Morrison, a Port Moody city councillor said the biggest issue is the drive-thru, as the city is trying to meet its climate change goals.

“Overall, the project is very much something that’s positively seen by our council,” he said. “Bylaws have been changed in the past that do not permit drive-thrus in future developments.”

Morrison said no official application has come forward yet, but pre-input sessions have been held.

Story continues below advertisement

More meetings are scheduled in the coming weeks for the developer and council to discuss the project.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices